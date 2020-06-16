Educational institutions  to remain shut till Aug 6





A learner taking notes from an online class at home in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Monday. About 40 million students are staying home amid pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

School and other educational institutions will remain closed throughout the extended shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources in the Education Ministry said.

Summer vacation and Eid-ul-Azha holidays will coincide with the closure, sources added.

Education Ministry in a statement on Monday said that they took the decision keeping in mind safety of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

HSC and equivalent exams, scheduled to begin

on April 1, have also been suspended amid fears of the deadly virus.

All the institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since March 17 after the first coronavirus case was detected on March 8. Bangladesh reopened offices and economic activities on May 31, but the schools remained closed.

Sangsad TV has started broadcasting lessons for secondary students on March 29, for primary students on April 7, and for technical and madrasa students on April 19 so that the students can to make up for some of the losses due to closure of the educational institutions.

Many guardians said it was only partially fulfilling the objective, as about a half of the country's people -- many of them underprivileged -- do not have access to TV.

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey-2019 of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed that 50 percent households of the country do not have television sets.

















The government has extended closure of all educational institutions to August 6 as a measure to prevent further spread of Covid-19.School and other educational institutions will remain closed throughout the extended shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources in the Education Ministry said.Summer vacation and Eid-ul-Azha holidays will coincide with the closure, sources added.Education Ministry in a statement on Monday said that they took the decision keeping in mind safety of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.HSC and equivalent exams, scheduled to beginon April 1, have also been suspended amid fears of the deadly virus.All the institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since March 17 after the first coronavirus case was detected on March 8. Bangladesh reopened offices and economic activities on May 31, but the schools remained closed.Sangsad TV has started broadcasting lessons for secondary students on March 29, for primary students on April 7, and for technical and madrasa students on April 19 so that the students can to make up for some of the losses due to closure of the educational institutions.Many guardians said it was only partially fulfilling the objective, as about a half of the country's people -- many of them underprivileged -- do not have access to TV.The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey-2019 of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed that 50 percent households of the country do not have television sets.