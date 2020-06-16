Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:41 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Legendary fighter pilot Saiful Azam dead

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

One of the greatest Bangladeshi fighter pilots of all time, Saiful Azam, has died at a hospital in Dhaka. The former 80-year-old Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) chief - who served at the organization for two terms (from 1982 to 1984, 1987 to 1988) - breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) around 1pm on Monday.

A press release was issued by CAAB in this regard later in the day.
In the release, present CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshall M Mafidur Rahman, on behalf of the organization, mourned Azam's death, prayed for his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Saiful Azam, born in 1941 in Pabna, Bangladesh, served in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) from 1960-1971, and the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) from 1971-1979. The retired group captain of BAF is the only fighter pilot in the world to have served in a war setting for four different air forces -- Bangladesh, Jordan, Iraq, and Pakistan.





He is also the only pilot to have destroyed fighter planes of two different air forces - India and Israel - during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and the Third Arab-Israeli War, also known as the "The Six-Day War" in 1967.    - Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legendary fighter pilot Saiful Azam dead
Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat paying last tribute to Group Captain
An assistant professor of Mymensingh Medical College
Pandemic risks pushing millions more into child labour: UN
Pandemic risks pushing millions more into child labour: UN
Scraping of rental, quick rental power projects will be a good decision: Tamim
AmCham hails budget but suggests some measures
Director Fakhrul Kabir dies of C-19


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft