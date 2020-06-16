Legendary fighter pilot Saiful Azam dead







A press release was issued by CAAB in this regard later in the day.

In the release, present CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshall M Mafidur Rahman, on behalf of the organization, mourned Azam's death, prayed for his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.



Saiful Azam, born in 1941 in Pabna, Bangladesh, served in the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) from 1960-1971, and the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) from 1971-1979. The retired group captain of BAF is the only fighter pilot in the world to have served in a war setting for four different air forces -- Bangladesh, Jordan, Iraq, and Pakistan.











He is also the only pilot to have destroyed fighter planes of two different air forces - India and Israel - during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and the Third Arab-Israeli War, also known as the "The Six-Day War" in 1967. - Agencies



