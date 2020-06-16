Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:40 AM
latest
Home Sports

If we were on the Moon, we'd start cricket, say Czech players

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

PRAGUE, JUNE 15: Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, cricket resumed in Prague this weekend where players shrugged off the summer rain by declaring: "If we were on the moon, we'd start cricket".
Featuring largely expats, the European Cricket Network's (ECN) Czech Super Series is one of the first cricket events worldwide played in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"We've only been able to play here now because of the way the whole country responded" to the pandemic, said Terry O'Connor, Czech cricket league administrator.
He pointed out the recent easing of restrictions taken by the EU member country of 10.7 million people in March when the virus began to spread across Europe.
For the event pitting 16 Czech teams, and spread over five weekends until July 12, the Vinor grounds on Prague's outskirts are divided in three parts to separate the players, the crowd and officials.
"We're keeping everyone distanced -- but cricket is not a contact sport," said O'Connor.
"There aren't really any adjustments to play other than following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) guidelines in regards to using saliva on the ball," he added.
For Javed Iqbal, a 39-year-old Pakistani-born bowler with the Bohemian Cricket Club, the virus restrictions pose no problem.
"Yesterday it was very hot so we didn't need saliva, it was enough to wet our fingers against the forehead," said the former athlete and basketball player, who came to Prague in 2014 to get a degree in forestry.
"It's not that difficult, especially here in these wet conditions," he told AFP as the organisers cancelled his team's match against the United Cricket Club amid steady rain.
Iqbal let his face mask -- still mandatory in some places in the Czech Republic -- hang loosely down his neck.
"We keep a distance from one another. And we're like a family and in a family you don't need to be restricted," he chuckled.
While Iqbal's native Pakistan, and other cricket powerhouses are still taking a break from the sport, Bohemian Cricket Club -- relying largely on Asian students -- won their two opening matches on Saturday.
"Wherever there are Pakistanis, Indians and Sri Lankans, they will definitely play cricket because it's in their blood," Iqbal said.
"Even if they were on the Moon they would start cricket there."
Iqbal, who sees his future as the Bohemian Cricket Club manager, has played for the Czech national team in the past.
Sitting 54th in the ICC's T20I rankings, the Czech Republic team does not rely solely on expats.




"It's more common than not that we actually have Czechs on the team," said O'Connor.
"In the past we would be playing against other European countries and we'd have three, four, five Czechs and none of the other opposition would have native members," the Australian, living in Prague, told AFP.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Watford's Deeney claims every team has 'one gay player'
'Seal the deal': Flick urges Bayern to secure title
Casillas ends Spanish football fed presidency bid
Djokovic breaks down in tears at his Belgrade event
Tougher tests await for Madrid and Barca in race for La Liga
Marcelo takes knee as Madrid return with win over Eibar
If we were on the Moon, we'd start cricket, say Czech players
English cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle  


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft