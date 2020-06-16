English cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle  



Rob Franks

The advice has come from another amputee cricketer Rob Franks, who has been playing and captaining the Parley Club and middlesex disability team.

Last year, the 40-year-old Rob Franks played (with his Ottobock C4 MPK knee prosthetic) professional amateur cricket in which Pakistani fast bowler Azhar Mahmood also participated.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from England, he said, "a disability doesn't stop you on a different path and it's a path I know Andy will relish".

Two years ago, Rob Franks had his left leg removed (above knee) after enduring seven years of agony of pain caused by a tumour in his knee, nerve damage and a broken bone.

"To meet the expenses of £15k , I turned to my family and friends. The Jeremy Vine Show heard about my plea and asked me to come on the show. In the space of 5 mins we could collect up to £12k"

"My good friend Craig Rochford did a fundraiser and batted constantly for 24 hours to meet the remaining expenses. I am in debt with Craig for the rest of my life for what he did for me."

"My inspiration to have all this done was that I wanted to be a proper father to my 2 children and a husband that my wife deserves. I was fed up with saying no to them when they wanted to play. My family are my world and my everything, they are my inspiration", he added.

"I'm not going to retire until I've played a season with my son Harry, he's only 9 so I have a while yet."

"Harry is a very talented player and has been selected for the Dorset County u10s squad as well as playing 2 year up for his district and club . Watch out for the name Harry Franks in the future", he hoped.

Rob Franks manages his club u11s as well as is a head coach of newly formed Parley Pumas ladies team.

"I also box and I am the 1st amputee boxer in Dorset which is something I love", he concluded his inspiring story.





















Andy Moles, the cricket director and the chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board has been advised to dream high and keep a positive mind in his attempt of completing the 10-km walk with his artificial below knee limb.The advice has come from another amputee cricketer Rob Franks, who has been playing and captaining the Parley Club and middlesex disability team.Last year, the 40-year-old Rob Franks played (with his Ottobock C4 MPK knee prosthetic) professional amateur cricket in which Pakistani fast bowler Azhar Mahmood also participated.Speaking exclusively over telephone from England, he said, "a disability doesn't stop you on a different path and it's a path I know Andy will relish".Two years ago, Rob Franks had his left leg removed (above knee) after enduring seven years of agony of pain caused by a tumour in his knee, nerve damage and a broken bone."To meet the expenses of £15k , I turned to my family and friends. The Jeremy Vine Show heard about my plea and asked me to come on the show. In the space of 5 mins we could collect up to £12k""My good friend Craig Rochford did a fundraiser and batted constantly for 24 hours to meet the remaining expenses. I am in debt with Craig for the rest of my life for what he did for me.""My inspiration to have all this done was that I wanted to be a proper father to my 2 children and a husband that my wife deserves. I was fed up with saying no to them when they wanted to play. My family are my world and my everything, they are my inspiration", he added."I'm not going to retire until I've played a season with my son Harry, he's only 9 so I have a while yet.""Harry is a very talented player and has been selected for the Dorset County u10s squad as well as playing 2 year up for his district and club . Watch out for the name Harry Franks in the future", he hoped.Rob Franks manages his club u11s as well as is a head coach of newly formed Parley Pumas ladies team."I also box and I am the 1st amputee boxer in Dorset which is something I love", he concluded his inspiring story.