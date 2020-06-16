Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:38 AM
latest
Home Sports

Roach warns Archer to expect rough ride for Windies snub

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach.

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach.

LONDON, JUNE 15: West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach has warned Jofra Archer not to expect a warm welcome from the players he snubbed in order to represent England.
Barbados-born Archer is eligible to play for England because his father was born there and the paceman made his debut for the team last year.
His decision to reject the West Indies did not go down well and fellow Barbadian Roach says Archer is unlikely to be given a friendly reception in the forthcoming Test series between the sides.
It will be the first time Archer, who featured for the West Indies Under-19s before moving to England in 2016, has faced the country of his birth in Test cricket.
"Jofra made his decision and he's done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series," Roach told reporters in a Zoom press conference on Sunday.
"It's all about winning and playing hard cricket. We will devise a plan for our batsmen to counter him and I'm looking forward to that battle.
"I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented.
"He has come over here and shown what he can do and I want to wish him all the best in his career.
"But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around."
The West Indies are currently quarantining in Manchester as they prepare for the start of the three-Test series in July.
When the action gets underway behind closed doors, the West Indies will be looking to emulate last year's 2-1 Test series victory against England in the Caribbean.
That success was inspired by a fierce West Indies pace attack that left England shell-shocked.
Roach took five wickets as England were bowled out for 77 in the first Test and the 31-year-old believes they can take the fight to the hosts again.
"It's different conditions to the Caribbean and the ball will do a bit more here but I don't think our mode of attack will change much," Roach said.
"We saw what happened in the Caribbean and that's pretty fresh in our minds and if we can get stuck into the batsmen we will have a great chance of defeating England.
"We have always had a history of fast bowling and we just needed the pitches to bowl on which our curators have given us.
"Our bowlers have done a tremendous job over the last couple of years and if we continue to work hard there are some great things ahead of us."
Roach also revealed the West Indies squad are still discussing ways to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter cause when they play.
Many sports stars have shown support for the movement, often by taking a knee during matches and training sessions, since George Floyd was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis.
"I feel very strongly about it for obvious reasons," Roach said. "But the team have discussed it in depth and we are going to go back and have a discussion about it again soon.
"Then as a team we will come up with a way to answer all questions relating to that Black Lives Matter issue."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Watford's Deeney claims every team has 'one gay player'
'Seal the deal': Flick urges Bayern to secure title
Casillas ends Spanish football fed presidency bid
Djokovic breaks down in tears at his Belgrade event
Tougher tests await for Madrid and Barca in race for La Liga
Marcelo takes knee as Madrid return with win over Eibar
If we were on the Moon, we'd start cricket, say Czech players
English cricketer Rob Franks speaks about leg amputation battle  


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft