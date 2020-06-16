Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
Sports

Cricketers to wait for Lankan tour, DPL not until situation improves

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

With the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh worsening day by day, the cricketers are in favour to wait for the Sri Lanka tour and Dhaka Premier League (DPL).
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to decide on Sri Lanka tour even though their Lankan counterpart is keen about it, considering the lesser impact of the coronavirus in the Island nation.
Sri Lanka so far reported 1884 cases from Covid-19, among which 11 died but 1252 recovered.
Bangladesh is due to leave the country at last week of July to play three Test matches in their Lankan tour, which is the part of World Test Championship.
On the other hand, despite cricket being the only earning source for the most of the cricketers in the country, the players also want the DPL to start after the pandemic situation improves.
The players earlier wanted the DPL to start in June or July, maintaining proper social distancing and health guidelines.
The players made their intention clear during an online conversation among them arranged by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).
Presided over by the president of CWAB, Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP, the players took part in the conversation. BCB director Khaled Mahmud Sujon was also present along with the players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Abdur Razzak, Imrul Kayes, Tushar Imran, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Enamul Haque Junior, Jahurul Islam Omee.
The upcoming Sri Lanka tour and DPL got the top priority in the online conversation of the players and the CWAB.
"The BCB will ensure the safety and the security of the players before taking the decision on tour of Sri Lanka in line with the directive of the Bangladesh Government," CWAB said in a statement after the discussion.
"We should keep everything in observation including the Dhaka Premier League in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Once the situation improves, then we can take
decision on that. At this
moment, players safety is very important."     -BSS


