Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:38 AM
Israel to link settlements

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JERUSALEM, June 15: Construction is under way on a major new ring road for Jerusalem that Israeli officials say will benefit all of its residents, but critics of the project say is another obstacle to Palestinian hopes to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future state. The bypass, called The American Road, will connect Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank that are north and south of Jerusalem. The central and southern sections of the road are already being built, and tenders for the northernmost stretch - at a projected cost of $187 million - will be issued toward the end of the year, a Jerusalem municipality official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Israeli officials say the road, which will include a 1.6 kilometre (one mile) tunnel east of the Mount of Olives, will ease traffic congestion for both Israelis and Palestinians living in the area.    -REUTERS



