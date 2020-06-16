Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
Russia jails ex-US marine

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020

MOSCOW, June 15: A Russian court on Monday sentenced former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in a penal colony for espionage in a case that strained ties with Washington and fuelled speculation of a prisoner swap.
Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of receiving classified information as he stood in the dock with a sign that read "Sham trial!" and pleaded for US President Donald Trump to intervene in the case.
The court process is "slimy, greasy Russian politics nothing more, nothing less," he said.
Whelan, 50, has been held in a Moscow jail since his arrest in December 2018 and his trial was held behind closed doors because of the accusations of seeking to obtain state secrets.    -AFP


