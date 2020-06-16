Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:37 AM
US fighter jet crashes

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020

LONDON, June 15: A US fighter jet on a training mission from a British Royal Air Force base in eastern England crashed in the North Sea on Monday.
"A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 (0840 GMT) today (Monday) in the North Sea," said USAF Captain Miranda T. Simmons, from RAF Lakenheath. "The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support."
The plane took off from the RAF Lakenheath base, near Mildenhall, in Suffolk, which hosts the 48th Fighter Wing of the US Air Force. The BBC said the plane was believed to have gone down 74 nautical miles (137 kilometres) off the East Yorkshire coast.
Citing a flight tracker website, Sky News television said the plane circled in the area before disappearing.  The UK Coastguard launched a search and rescue operation Monday to find the pilot of a US fighter jet that crashed during a training mission in the North Sea.    -AFP


