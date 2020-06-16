Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020

PARIS, June 15: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
CHENNAI LOCKED DOWN AGAIN
A lockdown will be reimposed on Friday until the end of June on some 15 million people in the Indian city of Chennai and several neighbouring districts as coronavirus cases surge in the region.
IRAN ON ALERT
Iran warns it may have to reimpose tough measures against the novel coronavirus to ensure social distancing, as it reports more than 100 deaths for a second straight day.
PROUD PUTIN
Russian President Vladimir Putin boasts the country has been more successful in dealing with the virus than the US. "We are exiting the coronavirus situation steadily with minimal losses, God willing, in the States it isn't happening that way," he says in a televised interview.




Chile turmoil
Chile's health minister resigns amid controversy over the country's official death toll. The government had said publicly the health crisis has claimed more than 3,000 lives but a report at the weekend from an investigative journalism organisation reveals Chile had informed the WHO the death toll was actually more than 5,000.    -AFP


