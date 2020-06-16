

Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

Body camera footage released early Sunday by Atlanta police showed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks appearing good-humoured and largely cooperative with the two white officers after being found sleeping alone in a car blocking a Wendy's drive-thru lane.

"I know you're just doing your job," Brooks tells one of the officers about 40 minutes into the encounter when he agrees to a breath test. After he takes the test, an officer tries to handcuff Brooks and he attempts to flee - resulting in a struggle that ended with his death late Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks wrestled a Taser from one of the officers and ran. The GBI released security camera footage from the restaurant that showed a running Brooks turn and point an object in his hand toward an officer a few steps behind him. The video shows the officer draw his gun and fire as Brooks continues to run, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday: "I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force."

Officer Garrett Rolfe was terminated while officer Devin Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty, an Atlanta police spokesman, Sgt. John Chafee, said in a brief statement Sunday. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013, and Brosnan was hired in September 2018. -AP





















