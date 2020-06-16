India’s one China policy may not be permanent feature





Law and Society Alliance and Defence Capital jointly organised a webinar on the topic "Revisiting 'One China' policy: Economic and Political Options for India: Hong Kong, Tibet, Taiwan, and Xinjiang" on Friday.

The speakers at the event included President of Centre for China Analysis and Strategy Jayadeva Ranade, Secretary General of Forum for Integrated National Secretary Sheshadri Chari, Director of Vivekananda International Foundation Dr. Arvind Gupta, Editor of Strat News Global and Bharat Shakti Nitin Gokhale and Senior Fellow at Peace and Conflict Studies Abhijit Iyer Mitra.

Arvind Gupta began by defining the idea of One China Policy and argued that it should mean that there should be reciprocity in all the areas between the two countries. He expressed his concerns about not taking a dynamic approach beyond the statements. On Tibet, he suggested that India should be supporting Tibet and try that the Dalai Lama should be given a higher position and more visibility in India's political circles. Along with this, India must begin economic and technological engagements with Taiwan, besides supporting it politically.

He also recommended garnering India's support to the democratic movement in Hong Kong, even if Delhi is not part of joint statement by the West. He also talked about raising the issue of human rights violations in Xinjiang at global platforms. He also stressed the need for building India's own capacity in dealing with China and start anticipating steps that China could take in case India start deviating from One China, which needs to be modified. "We also need to think whether we should go at once or gradually work towards it", he said.

The arguments of Gokhale revolved largely around Taiwan and Tibet.

Ranade stressed the need for building up India's own capabilities in countering China - not only on the border, but the need to take them on all other fronts. He predicted that the tensions between the US and China will certainly either put India in a sweet or in a delicate position in the time to come.

Backing Gokhale's views about Mandarin, he recommended that since a large number of our students go to China and come back with a sort of pronounced bias in favour of Beijing, if not brainwashed by them, why should we not shift away from China and shift that cohort of students to Taiwan? They will return back learning classical China, they will come back as fluent speakers. They won't be brainwashed and influenced by China as well. He said that the government should take up the issue and think about how to fund scholarships for students going there.

Sheshadri Chari presented an insightful view of Xinjiang. He began by explaining the nuances to terminologies. He said that China doesn't use the One China Policy, instead, it uses the term - 'One China Principle'.

Going deep into history, he said that in 1949, China annexed Xinjiang, which was a strategic move. Uger/Uyghur was its real name and it wasn't called Xinjiang for a long time.

In Chinese terminology, the word Xinjiang literally means borderland or new frontier. Chinese admit themselves that it is not their land. In 1955, they converted the new province into the 'Autonomous Region'. Saifuddin Azizi was the chairman of the autonomous territory and opposed Mao Zedong's terminology of Xinjiang, which was later named Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Questioning why Xinjiang is important, he explained its strategic importance. He said, "By occupying Tibet, China occupied an additional landmass and got borders with India, Bhutan, and Nepal, which they did not had.

Because of occupying Xinjiang, they got direct borders with India (Aksai Chin), Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Pakistan, Tibet, Afghanistan, and Kazakhstan. It was an important strategic move by China. The development of Urumqi-Kashgar road, an all-weather road, China will get access to South Asia. Kashgar is a part of the Karakoram range. The road goes through Gilgit Baltistan (GB), connecting it to Islamabad.

Mitra's arguments revolved around suggestions for the future course of action. He began by classifying three major problems of India with China - cutting off the Pakistan-China nexus, the need for a problems free border, and China's veto power at UNSC.

He also requested the policymakers to think about two major questions. First, what can we do to them, that they cannot do to us? Second, what can we do to them, that they have done to us in the past? There could be consequences. Mitra also recommended diverting Chinese attention to the South China Sea and other borders by providing resources and support to countries like Vietnam and Philippines, who are ready to take on China. -AGENCY























