Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:37 AM
Johnson for anti-racism commission

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

LONDON, June 15: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a government review into "all aspects of inequality" following a wave of anti-racism protests in Britain, but was accused of using it to delay real action.
Johnson said there had been "huge progress" in tackling racism "but there is much more that we need to do, and we will".
"It is time for a cross-governmental commission to look at all aspects of inequality -- in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life," he wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.
Britain has been rocked by protests against racial discrimination, some of them violent, following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, as he was arrested by police in the United States.
In a broadcast interview, Johnson said he wanted to "change the narrative so we stop the sense of victimisation and discrimination".
"We stop the discrimination, we stamp out racism, and we start to have a real sense of expectation of success."
But David Lammy, justice spokesman for the main opposition Labour party, said the lack of detail about the new review suggested it "was written on the back of a fag (cigarette) packet yesterday to assuage the Black Lives Matter protest".
He said the government should focus on implementing the recommendations of numerous reviews already completed, including one by Lammy himself about discrimination in criminal justice.    -AFP


