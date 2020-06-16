Video
Duterte-critic journo convicted in libel case

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MANILA, June 15: Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was convicted on Monday of cyber libel and faces up to six years behind bars in a case that watchdogs say marks a dangerous erosion of press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.
Ressa, 56, and her news site Rappler have been the target of a series of criminal charges and probes after publishing stories critical of Duterte's policies, including his drug war that has killed thousands.
The award-winning former CNN journalist was sentenced to up to six years' jail in the culmination of a case that has drawn international concern.
It was not immediately clear how long she would actually have to serve if the conviction becomes final, and Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa allowed Ressa to remain free on bail pending an appeal.    -AFP


