Europeâ€™s borders reopen but long road for tourism to recover





Border checks for most Europeans were dropped overnight in Germany, France and elsewhere, nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers. The European Union's 27 nations, as well as those in the Schengen passport-free travel area, which also includes a few non-EU nations such as Switzerland, aren't expected to start opening to visitors from outside the continent until at least the beginning of next month, and possibly later.

Announcing Monday's reopening of borders and Paris restaurants, French President Emmanuel Macron said it's time "to turn the page of the first act of the crisis" and "rediscover our taste for freedom."

But he warned: "This doesn't mean the virus has disappeared and we can totally let down our guard. ... The summer of 2020 will be a summer unlike any other."

That caution is widespread after more than 182,000 virus-linked deaths in Europe. The region has had more than 2 million of the world's 7.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

"We have got the pandemic under control, (but) the reopening of our frontiers is a critical moment," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said as he announced he was bringing forward Spain's opening to European travellers by 10 days to June 21. "The threat is still real. The virus is still out there."

Even so, social distancing was in short supply as London's Oxford Street shops reopened and Paris bistros like Café Des Anges welcomed back regular customers. Crowds jammed the entrance to London's Niketown store despite efforts by employees to have an orderly line.

"It's very hard to get people who are sitting at the bar to respect social distancing," said cafe manager Virgile Grunberg. "People have missed this, because they come in every morning before work, have a little coffee and a discussion, so of course it's part of Paris."

The need to get Europe's tourism industry up and running again is urgent, especially for Mediterranean nations like Spain, Italy and Greece as the economic fallout of the crisis mushrooms.

"A lot will depend on whether people feel comfortable to travel and whether we can project Greece as a safe destination," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged. On Monday, Greece welcomed the first international flights whose passengers didn't face compulsory COVID-19 tests to Athens and Thessaloniki. Direct international flights to regional Greek airports, including on its sun-kissed islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random virus testing. In a trial run, Spain on Monday allowed the first of thousands of Germans to fly to its Balearic Islands - waiving its 14-day quarantine. The idea is to test out best practices in the coronavirus era. -AP

















