Man nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, June 15: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man with 14kg of hemp in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Md Billal, 45, son of Md Ibrahim of Roykhola Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Roykhola area at night and arrested Billal with hemp.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Katiadi Model Police Station in this connection.