Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:36 AM
Two local leaders murdered

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two local leaders including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Bogura, on Sunday.
PABNA: A local leader of BCL was hacked to death by some miscreants in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening. Deceased Habibur Rahman Habib, 21, son of Abdur Razzak of Handial Nikripara area, was former Organising Secretary of Handial Union BCL Unit. He was an honours first year student of Chatmohar Government College.
Handial Union Parishad Chairman Jakir Hossain said Habib was locked into an altercation with the union BCL General Secretary Russel over a cricket match in the afternoon.
Later, a group of miscreants attacked Habib in the area at around 7:30pm and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he died on the way to a hospital, said Chairman Jakir.
Confirming the matter, Assistant Superintendent of Pabna Police Sajib Shahreen said there was an internal dispute between two groups of local BCL.
BOGURA: A local leader of Juba League was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Abu Taleb, 32, general secretary of Subgram Bandar Unit Juba League. He was the son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Sabgram area in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station Badiuzzaman said miscreants stabbed Abu Taleb, when he was returning home in Akashtara area at 1:30pm, leaving him critically injured.
He died on the way to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Locals said Abu Taleb might have been killed over previous enmity on sand trading.
Investigation for the killing is underway, the OC added.


