Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:36 AM
Home Countryside

Two women found dead in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Two women including a newly married one were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Rajshahi, in two days.
NETRAKONA: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Madan Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahinur Akhter Panna, 26, wife of Omar Sunny Linkon, a resident of Gobindrashi Village in the upazila.
Family members of the deceased alleged that Panna was murdered in a planned way for dowry.
Police detained the husband of the deceased in this connection.
Locals said Linkon married Panna in 2014. He often used to torture Panna for dowry from the very beginning of the marriage which forced Panna to take shelter at her father's house most of the time before the death.
On June 8, Linkon came to his house to enjoy his leave times from the job. He brought Panna to his house on June 12.
Police found the hanging body of Panna inside her house in the morning and detained her husband in this connection.
Mahfuz Alam Momin, brother of the deceased, said Panna was often tortured in her father-in-law's house for dowry even though they took Tk 5 lakh as dowry during the marriage.
"Linkon and his family members have murdered my sister in a planned way. We want justice against the killing," he added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madan Police Station (PS) Md Ramijul Huque said they visited the spot and recovered the body. The body was sent to hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a newly married woman from Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Mousumi Akhter, 19, was the wife of Nur Islam of Sonarpara Village and daughter of Ershad Ali of Gazipur.
Mohanpur PS OC Mostak Ahmed said the couple got married three months back. They were often logged in an altercation since then.
Being informed by her in-laws, police recovered the hanging body of Mousumi in the evening and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's in-laws' family members claimed she committed suicide.
Deceased's Father Ershad Ali lodged a murder case with Mohanpur PS in this connection.
Following this, police arrested the Nur Islam, 26, husband of the deceased, and sent him to jail on Sunday, the OC added.   


