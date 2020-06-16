Minor girl raped, becomes pregnant

PIROJPUR, June 15: A minor girl was raped and reportedly became pregnant in Bhandaria Upazila of the district.

The victim, 12, daughter of a carpenter, is a student of class four.

The rapist was identified as the victim's neighbour Feroj Mollah, 50, of Chinguria Village in the upazila. He is the son of Mojahar Mollah in Morelgong Upazila of Bagerhat.

The victim's mother filed a case accusing Feroj Mollah with Bhandaria Police Station on Saturday.

According to the case statement, he forcefully raped the minor girl on January 10, and later the girl was found pregnant.

Following the incident, the accused fled the area with his family members.

















