31 commit suicide in four months in Barishal





A total of 31 people committed suicide in the district in the last 120 days counting from February 1 to May 31.

According to police sources, eight people killed selves in February, followd by ten in March and eight in April. Five people committed suicide in May.

Persons who committed suicide in May include a minor girl.

The tendency of suicide is more among the females, particularly teenagers.

Of the total 31 people, 20 were females and 11 males.

Of the 20 females, ten are girl students, eight housewives and one female teacher and a minor girl.

Of the 11 males, two are police members, three businessmen and one old man. The others were of different ages.



















BARISHAL, June 15: Suicidial tendency has taken an alarming trend in different parts of the district.A total of 31 people committed suicide in the district in the last 120 days counting from February 1 to May 31.According to police sources, eight people killed selves in February, followd by ten in March and eight in April. Five people committed suicide in May.Persons who committed suicide in May include a minor girl.The tendency of suicide is more among the females, particularly teenagers.Of the total 31 people, 20 were females and 11 males.Of the 20 females, ten are girl students, eight housewives and one female teacher and a minor girl.Of the 11 males, two are police members, three businessmen and one old man. The others were of different ages.