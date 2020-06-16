Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:36 AM
latest
Home Countryside

31 commit suicide in four months in Barishal

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 15: Suicidial tendency has taken an alarming trend in different parts of the district.
A total of 31 people committed suicide in the district in the last 120 days counting from February 1 to May 31.
According to police sources, eight people killed selves in February, followd by ten in March and eight in April. Five people committed suicide in May.
Persons who committed suicide in May include a minor girl.
The tendency of suicide is more among the females, particularly teenagers.
Of the total 31 people, 20 were females and 11 males.
Of the 20 females, ten are girl students, eight housewives and one female teacher and a minor girl.
Of the 11 males, two are police members, three businessmen and one old man. The others were of different ages.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj
Two local leaders murdered
Two women found dead in two dists
Minor girl raped, becomes pregnant
31 commit suicide in four months in Barishal
Seven drown in five districts
People panicked for open corona sample collection at Raipur
Road work halted for ownership claim by private firm


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft