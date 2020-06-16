Seven drown in five districts





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Aiyubnagar area under Char Falkon Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Ohona Akhter, 6, was the daughter of Md Hamid of the same area. She was a student of class one at Abu Huraira Nurani Madrasa.

Locals said Ohona went missing in a pond nearby the house on Sunday evening. Later, her family members found the floating body on Monday morning.

Char Falkon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hazi Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.

KHULNA: The body of a boatman, who went missing after falling into the Rupsha River five days back, was retrieved from No. 2 Custom Ghat area in the city on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Hannan Majhi, 55.

Rahimnagar River Police In-Charge Amit Kumer said locals spotted the floating body in front of Rocky Dockyard at around 7:30am.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.

Later, family members identified the body as Hannan.

Hannan went missing after he fell down from his boat in Jailkhana Ghat area on June 10.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Two cousins drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Habib, 8, son of Nur Uddin and Nihad, 6, son of Nur Nabi. They were residents of Didarullah Village in the upazila.

Locals said they drowned in a nearby pond while taking bathe.

After searching, family members found the floating on water and recovered those.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Bajlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Biral Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Marwa Sultana, 7, daughter of Motiur Rahman of Ranipukur Village, and Momita Khatun, 8, daughter of Mizanur Rahman Mizu of Kazipara Village. They were cousin sisters.

Local sources said the girls drowned in a pond in Suihara Village of Bhandara Union at around 11:30am, while bathing. Bhandara UP Chairman Mamunur Rashid Mamun confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: A minor girl drowned in a ditch in Purabari Village under Nawpara Union in Kendua Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Sumaiya, 3, was the daughter of Kamal Mia of Balikandi Village in Atpara Upazila.

Police and local sources said Sumaiya came to travel her maternal grandfather's house in Purabari Village some days back. She fell into a ditch nearby her grandfather's house in the morning while playing.

Later, the family members rushed her to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Kendua PS OC Md Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.















