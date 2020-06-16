Video
People panicked for open corona sample collection at Raipur

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Tonmoy Shaha

RAIPUR, NARSINGDI, June 15: Presently, the entire country has turned standstill due to corona pandemic.
Both infection and death cases of COVID-19 are increasing every day. In this situation, Raipura Upazila of the district is not laying back. Collection of sample is taking place at the upazila simultaneously.
But the sample collection activities are not conducted in any separate or definite place. It is taking place openly on dirty play ground. So, increasing number of infection cases are being apprehended by the locals.
Upazila Health Complex is carrying out the sample collection.
Sample collection is taking place on the premises of the health complex creating panic among people. The risky work has been reacted by common people and social media.
Raipur Upazila is constituted of 24 unions and one pourasabha. There is only one health complex for more than six-lakh people.
As a result, every day hundreds of people from remote areas come to the hospital for treatment. They use the premises for sitting.
Tissue and cotton used in the sample collection are being thrown here and there. So the role of the authorities concerned is also being criticised.

Statistician of the Upazila Health Complex Md. Arman Mia said till June 13, a total of 465 samples were collected. Of these, 410 samples were tested with 69 positive. Already, Afia Begum of Muchhapur Union and Nurul Islam of Adiabad Union died with corona symptoms. A total of 37 of the 69 have returned to their houses from isolation after curing. The remaining 30 are in home isolation, and they are fine.
Knowledgeable quarters said, at present coronavirus has turned a deadly pandemic. The collection of sample openly in the public places has created panic among normal patients and locals.
Panel Mayor and local Ward Councilor of Raipura Pourasabha Md. Ahsan Ullah Khan said there has vast space under the health complex. If the authorities would collect samples in other place or booth, it would not create panic among the people.
"I think the authorities should be careful in this regard," he further said.

Sample collecting lab-technologist Arifuzzaman said the sample collection is being done in open the place as per the instruction of the authorities.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Abu Sayed Mohammad Faruk said, "It is norm to collect sample in open place not inside confined room. So, sitting here we're collecting samples."
"None will be harmed by it. So, there is nothing to be panic," he assured.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Shafikul Islam said, "It's good to collect sample in an open place. For the time being, common can avoid sitting here. Besides, I see no reason of being harmed or panic."
Despite that I will see it, he concluded.











