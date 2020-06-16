

Road work halted for ownership claim by private firm

Residents of Radanagar area under Sadar Union Parishad (UP) alleged the local administration has approved the construction of four culverts on Bhalisiri Khasiapunji Nagahari Road but authorities of Eronia Associates Ltd is obstructing the work.

Locals said Eronia Associates Ltd is claiming about 300 foot areas which is in the middle of the road as their own property, claiming that they bought it recently. But, this is the property of the local government and rural development (LGRD), they said.

On the other hand, Eronia Associates Ltd authorities said they bought the land property from its owner.

Hundreds of residents of Dibar Nagar, Radanagar, Zerin, Noorjahan and others areas have been using the road for a long time.

While visiting the road, this correspondent found that the works of culverts had already begun but stones, cement and iron rods were seen piled up beside the culverts as works remained halted. Eronia Associates authorities put some billboards on trees noticing not to continue works on their land area.

Mantaj Mia, an elderly man of the area, said they are moving on the road from their father-grandfather's period.

"The government has taken initiative to repair the road and approved the works of four culverts here but Eronia Associates is trying to block the works. If it happened really then what the alternative in front of us?" he added.

Another resident Shamsul said they are using this road even before the Liberation War. Upazila Nirbahi Officer also visited here and instructed to begin the works, he added.

"This a century-year old road and Eronia Associates bought land here 5-7 months back. Now they are trying to block the road work," said Shamsul.

Managing Director of Eronia Associates Zunayed Ahmed said, "There was no space for road when we bought the land here. If we allow road through our land then it will be separated in two parts."

"We sit with locals and the UP chairman to discuss it in this regard. At the meeting, we decide to make a way for locals to pass through our land but contractor is doing works without any prior discussion," he added.



Sreemangal Upazila Engineer Sanjay Mohan Sarker said, "The works were halted as Eronia Associates claimed part of road lands as their property. Recently district executive engineer has visited the road area and said the road area belongs to LGRD."









Suspension of the road work is temporary to solve the dispute, he added.





