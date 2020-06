PORSHA, NAOGAON, June 15: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Rabiul Islam, 20, was the son of Rezaul Haque Biru of Somnagar Dhamanpur Hothat Para Village in the upazila.

Local sources said he hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his own room of the house at night.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known yet.