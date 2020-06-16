Three killed in road mishaps





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A person was killed in a road accident in Garmati area on Natore-Pabna Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 45, son of Mokhlesur Rahman of Sonapahar Village in Mirsharai Upazila of Chattogram. He was a microbus driver.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Mokhlesur Rahman said a truck collided head-on with a microbus in Garmati area at dawn, leaving its driver Shariful dead on the spot. The damaged microbus was taken to the PS, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: A truck driver was killed in a road accident in Mahishluti area on Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Alauddin, 32, son of Abul kashem of Bogalhat Village in Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Nurunnabi Pradhan said a mango-laden truck fell into a road side ditch after losing its control over the steering in Mahishluti area at dawn, leaving its driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: A person was killed in a road accident in Sonkardi Ners Tekerhat Port area in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Md Elias Hawlader, 48, son of Lal Mia Hawlader of the same area.

Eyewitnesses said Elias lost his control over the motorbike on Sankardi Rice Chatal Road at around 7am and fell into a road side ditch, in which he was critically injured.

The locals rushed him to Rajoir Uazila Health Complex from where he was referred to shift to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

He died on the way to Faridpur.

















