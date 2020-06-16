Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:35 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Natore, Sirajganj and Madaripur, in three days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A person was killed in a road accident in Garmati area on Natore-Pabna Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 45, son of Mokhlesur Rahman of Sonapahar Village in Mirsharai Upazila of Chattogram. He was a microbus driver.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Mokhlesur Rahman said a truck collided head-on with a microbus in Garmati area at dawn, leaving its driver Shariful dead on the spot. The damaged microbus was taken to the PS, the SI added.
SIRAJGANJ: A truck driver was killed in a road accident in Mahishluti area on Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Alauddin, 32, son of Abul kashem of Bogalhat Village in Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Nurunnabi Pradhan said a mango-laden truck fell into a road side ditch after losing its control over the steering in Mahishluti area at dawn, leaving its driver dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene, the OC added.
MADARIPUR: A person was killed in a road accident in Sonkardi Ners Tekerhat Port area in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Md Elias Hawlader, 48, son of Lal Mia Hawlader of the same area.
Eyewitnesses said Elias lost his control over the motorbike on Sankardi Rice Chatal Road at around 7am and fell into a road side ditch, in which he was critically injured.
The locals rushed him to Rajoir Uazila Health Complex from where he was referred to shift to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
He died on the way to Faridpur.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj
Two local leaders murdered
Two women found dead in two dists
Minor girl raped, becomes pregnant
31 commit suicide in four months in Barishal
Seven drown in five districts
People panicked for open corona sample collection at Raipur
Road work halted for ownership claim by private firm


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft