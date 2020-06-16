Laxmipur under lockdown again

LAXMIPUR, June 15: Five upazilas of the district have been put under lockdown again due to an alarming increase in coronavirus cases in the areas.

The lockdown will be effective from June 15 in Ramgati, Kamalnagar and Ramganj upazilas and will continue till June 30.

Respective upazilas' nirbahi officers disclosed the matter through a public notice. The movement of all types of vehicles are banned and shops and shopping malls will remain closed in all unions under the upazilas during the lockdown, said District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar.









