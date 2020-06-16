Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020
Countryside

Couple killed in road accident at Baraigram

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Minor Umme Habiba crying after losing her parents.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, June 15: A couple was killed and and their minor child injured in a road accident in Bonpara Notun Bazar area on Natore-Pabna Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Wahab Sheikh, 30, son of Md Khatib Sheikh of Chak Nur Village in Raiganj of Sirajganj, and his wife Swarna Khatun, 25. Abdul Wahab was imam of Gunaihati Jame Mosque in Bonpara Municipality.
Officer-in-Charge of Bonpara Highway Police Station Khandaker Shafiqul Islam said a Pabna-bound truck hit a van after losing control over its steering; the vehicle fell into a large pothole on the road at around 1pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and their four-year-old daughter Umme Habiba injured.
However, the truck was seized, but its driver and helper managed to flee.
Being informed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anwar Parvez and Municipal Mayor Professor KM Zakir Hossain visited the spot.









