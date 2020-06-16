Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:35 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a housewife were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Netrakona, on Sunday.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A housewife was electrocuted in Debirchar area under Badarpur Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Nilufa Begum, 45, a resident of the same area.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahabub Ali said Nilufa came in contact with a live electric wire accidentally at noon, and became severely injured.
Later, locals rushed her to Borhanuddin Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.   
No complain was lodged with the PS in this connection, the SI added.
NETRAKONA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Kapasatia Village under Fatehpur Union in Madan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Foysal, 15, was the son of Khokon Mia of the same area. He was an eighth grader at Madan Adarsha High School.
The deceased's family sources said Foysal came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11am, while collecting a kite from a rain tree. He died on the spot.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man nabbed with drugs in Kishoreganj
Two local leaders murdered
Two women found dead in two dists
Minor girl raped, becomes pregnant
31 commit suicide in four months in Barishal
Seven drown in five districts
People panicked for open corona sample collection at Raipur
Road work halted for ownership claim by private firm


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft