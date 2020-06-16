Two electrocuted in two districts





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A housewife was electrocuted in Debirchar area under Badarpur Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nilufa Begum, 45, a resident of the same area.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahabub Ali said Nilufa came in contact with a live electric wire accidentally at noon, and became severely injured.

Later, locals rushed her to Borhanuddin Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

No complain was lodged with the PS in this connection, the SI added.

NETRAKONA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Kapasatia Village under Fatehpur Union in Madan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Foysal, 15, was the son of Khokon Mia of the same area. He was an eighth grader at Madan Adarsha High School.

The deceased's family sources said Foysal came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11am, while collecting a kite from a rain tree. He died on the spot.























