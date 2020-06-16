

People living on Dharla banks fear severe erosion

Strong current and erosion have put some areas in severe erosion threat. Different villages including Sonaigazi of Shimulbari Union, Prankrishna of Fulbari Sadar Union and Char-Dhaniram of Borvita Union are under the erosion threat.

If the erosion continues intensifying, the houses and lands of these families are likely to be abolished. The people living on both the banks of the Dharla River are apprehending a bigger flooding in the locality. In the absence of a permanent guide-dam along the Dharla, they are thinking to shift their houses.

A visit on Sunday found the people staying on the banks of the Dharla panicked., and to get protection from inundation and erosion, they have demanded building permanent guide-dam to the authorities concerned.

Belal Hossain, 40, his wife Farida Begum, 38, Tasor Uddin, 72, Msomlem Uddin, 40, Sewkandar Ali, 38, and Iasin Ali,42, of Sonaigazi Village of Shimulbari Union said due to erosion, they have lost their houses for seven/eight times over the last four/five years.

"As we are poor, we've no other means poor people; we're somehow living on the banks of the river with our families," they pointed out, adding that now they are facing erosion again.

If their houses are taken away again, then there will be no means of survival for them.

Mizanur Rahman and his wife Anwara Begum, Dulal Mia, Rashidul Islam of Dhaniram Village of Borvita Union, Sayed Ali, Tajul Islam and Abdul Bari and Samad Ali of Prankrishna Village said in the last eight to ten years, their house and lands were devoured by the Dharla.

They referred they are somehow living on the rickety dam. They said they don't want any help or aid but a permanent guide-dam only.

If the proposed dam is raised, there would be no longer an erosion panic.

Two chairmen Harun-ur-Rashid of Fulbari Sadar Union and Khoynor Ali of Borvita Union said five unions of the Fulbari Upazila are attached with the Dharla River.

Referring to the Sheikh Hasina Bridge over Dharla River, they said despite the bridge the inhabitants of both the banks of the Dharla are in greater threat of erosion.

Every year, the Dharla erosion takes away some houses and lands of them. The erosion is being feared this year too.

To protect the people of these unions from erosion, they stressed the need for immediately raising the most needed guide-dam.

Acting Officer of Kurigram Agriculture Weather Monitoring Office Subol Chandra Sarkar said the rise in water level in the Dharla River has been caused by the raining in the last few days and the onrush of water from India.

















FULBARI, KURIGRAM, June 15: More than 150 families are passing days under erosion threat at Fulabari Upazila of the district due to sudden rise of water in all the rivers of the district including the Dharla River.Strong current and erosion have put some areas in severe erosion threat. Different villages including Sonaigazi of Shimulbari Union, Prankrishna of Fulbari Sadar Union and Char-Dhaniram of Borvita Union are under the erosion threat.If the erosion continues intensifying, the houses and lands of these families are likely to be abolished. The people living on both the banks of the Dharla River are apprehending a bigger flooding in the locality. In the absence of a permanent guide-dam along the Dharla, they are thinking to shift their houses.A visit on Sunday found the people staying on the banks of the Dharla panicked., and to get protection from inundation and erosion, they have demanded building permanent guide-dam to the authorities concerned.Belal Hossain, 40, his wife Farida Begum, 38, Tasor Uddin, 72, Msomlem Uddin, 40, Sewkandar Ali, 38, and Iasin Ali,42, of Sonaigazi Village of Shimulbari Union said due to erosion, they have lost their houses for seven/eight times over the last four/five years."As we are poor, we've no other means poor people; we're somehow living on the banks of the river with our families," they pointed out, adding that now they are facing erosion again.If their houses are taken away again, then there will be no means of survival for them.Mizanur Rahman and his wife Anwara Begum, Dulal Mia, Rashidul Islam of Dhaniram Village of Borvita Union, Sayed Ali, Tajul Islam and Abdul Bari and Samad Ali of Prankrishna Village said in the last eight to ten years, their house and lands were devoured by the Dharla.They referred they are somehow living on the rickety dam. They said they don't want any help or aid but a permanent guide-dam only.If the proposed dam is raised, there would be no longer an erosion panic.Two chairmen Harun-ur-Rashid of Fulbari Sadar Union and Khoynor Ali of Borvita Union said five unions of the Fulbari Upazila are attached with the Dharla River.Referring to the Sheikh Hasina Bridge over Dharla River, they said despite the bridge the inhabitants of both the banks of the Dharla are in greater threat of erosion.Every year, the Dharla erosion takes away some houses and lands of them. The erosion is being feared this year too.To protect the people of these unions from erosion, they stressed the need for immediately raising the most needed guide-dam.Acting Officer of Kurigram Agriculture Weather Monitoring Office Subol Chandra Sarkar said the rise in water level in the Dharla River has been caused by the raining in the last few days and the onrush of water from India.