Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:35 AM
Telemedicine services amid COVID-19

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dear Sir

Bangladesh Society of Medicine (BSM) has recently launched a dedicated 24-hour telemedicine service for the Covid-19 patients, who are undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities or from their respective abodes.

When rural settings, lack of transport, a lack of mobility, decreased funding, or a lack of staff restrict access to care, telehealth may bridge the gap as well as provider distance-learning; meetings, supervision, and presentations between practitioners; online information and health data management and healthcare system integration.





The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) are also providing required support and some medical service providers have been extending their support to the programme in the capacity of scientific partners. The authority concerned have assured of providing required advices to the patients, who are admitted to hospitals, staying in home isolation or trying to get admission in hospitals through 24-hour hotlines. Now the initiative of telemedicine should circulate in all the media so that all segments of people can be benefited from it.

Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



