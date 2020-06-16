Life’s journey begins with a pedal stroke!



Nazarul Islam



Born again riders like Shahriar Feroze see considerably more of this beautiful world of Dhaka's air contamination, than any other class of citizens. Inspired by a very touching piece from the pen of my dear friend Shahriar Feroze, I am happy to share some of my own, wonderful riding experiences of life.



Each one of us has been taken for a ride. In the lost days of childhood, I rode as a passenger before I had learned to ride. My learning experience itself had been nothing short of 'exciting'



Let me share with you, the hands on, experience of my childhood...of learning how to ride a bicycle. Nearly a half century ago, this was my first exposure, to the learning-a-skill project. During those innocent years, I had earlier enjoyed my carefree 'vision' of sitting, balancing and moving myself, seated on a two-wheeler-a simple machine, called the bicycle. I had believed this would be a vehicle, designed to carry me lovingly into my future, and to the places I had wished to go....but for obvious reasons, could not do so!



There was my established need, coupled with a child's urge to break his barriers. And, of course, the excitement and thrill of sneaking past those limitations, imposed by extremely, disciplined parents.



My eleven-year old school friend Shafi, had contributed to this project, by risking his two principal assets-his time and his bicycle. My twelve year old neighbour, Rashid Nagi had responded to my pleas, by donating his precious time and counsel. On a hot afternoon, in the dusty village thoroughfares of India (or Bangladesh), you may have noticed the driver of a bullock cart-not so gently engaged, in 'persuading' his two hard-working bullocks, to forge his vehicle forward. This vehicle is not just a rustic, old fashioned cart, but a fully functional man-animal-cart-integrated, mobile system!



Among the two (input) animals, one is always an 'auxiliary'-a fake 'puller'; someone who tags along....attached to the system, while his partner moves the loaded cargo! What does the auxiliary animal do? It only conveys the impression to his colleagues--his animal partner, and the human driver, that he works equally hard, therefore, he is an indispensable part of the entire moving, vehicular system.



As I came to grips with balancing my bicycle on the narrow streets of Wari, I felt myself to be the key-person, the so-called driver of an 'engine' that could move things, or could drive the vehicle...or let's say, 'ride' any bicycle successfully, to the close of this 'project', as its principal beneficiary.



The first two days of my coaching consisted of two-hour runs, each day, on the neighbourhood streets. I sat happily on my seat, while my two auxiliary, human components held the vehicle and ran alongside, on both sides--gasping and panting, as they drained out energy. Not an inspiration, but a lot of perspiration! At the end of riding sessions, my coaches would explain to me the physics and mechanics of the vehicle, in its state of motion and rest.



Perhaps Shafi had realized that, it wasn't a good idea to invest his prime asset into this project--with a likely outcome of nothing tangible; perhaps a little more than a bondage or 'amity', measured against an unforeseen mishap, possibly leading to his asset, breaking apart on the winding roads. And, all this, while the beneficiary (me) had pedalled merrily, in his effort to break barriers!



On the third and final day of project, as I continued to pedal my learner vehicle, I realized, my coaches had nothing more to do with my ride. I was now, on my own, and could ride independently, without the active support of my two coaches.



That was the fleeting moment of discovery, that dreams could be conquered, and by way of a positive attitude, one's visions could also materialize!



The rush of adrenaline had coupled with self pride, as I pedalled harder and harder, zooming in, straight into the nervously shaking legs of an oncoming pedestrian. The victim could not believe what hit him--in just a few moments. Both, the rider and his machine had separated. I could see the shocked faces of my two coaches, in the distance, desperately approaching the scene of mishap.



On the spur of that moment, I forgot where it hurt me-because I was not sure what would happen, after the injured passerby would wake up from his sudden sleep. I had realized-sometimes, an entrepreneur grossly miscalculates his or her outcome. For me, this was my watershed moment of pain and grief, rather than joy and ecstasy!



Much like a large, dysfunctional family, today's cyclists are a diverse group of characters bound together by a common love. As such, we learn to recognize and tolerate the weird quirks and traits of our two-wheeled brothers and sisters. Cyclers see considerably more of this beautiful world than any other class of citizens. A good bicycle, well applied, will cure most ills this flesh is heir to.



If you ride often, you have likely encountered many of these individuals-and, let's be honest, you probably fall into several categories yourself. In the end.... like the faithful pet animals, bicycles are social catalysts that attract a superior category of crashes. An example has been shared, early in this article!

The writer is a former educator based in Chicago























I must say this, to be self-evident: a bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke. Life is like riding a bicycle....where it never gets easier, you just go faster. Crashing is part of cycling as crying is part of love. And, the bicycle around the world begins with a single pedal stroke.Born again riders like Shahriar Feroze see considerably more of this beautiful world of Dhaka's air contamination, than any other class of citizens. Inspired by a very touching piece from the pen of my dear friend Shahriar Feroze, I am happy to share some of my own, wonderful riding experiences of life.Each one of us has been taken for a ride. In the lost days of childhood, I rode as a passenger before I had learned to ride. My learning experience itself had been nothing short of 'exciting'Let me share with you, the hands on, experience of my childhood...of learning how to ride a bicycle. Nearly a half century ago, this was my first exposure, to the learning-a-skill project. During those innocent years, I had earlier enjoyed my carefree 'vision' of sitting, balancing and moving myself, seated on a two-wheeler-a simple machine, called the bicycle. I had believed this would be a vehicle, designed to carry me lovingly into my future, and to the places I had wished to go....but for obvious reasons, could not do so!There was my established need, coupled with a child's urge to break his barriers. And, of course, the excitement and thrill of sneaking past those limitations, imposed by extremely, disciplined parents.My eleven-year old school friend Shafi, had contributed to this project, by risking his two principal assets-his time and his bicycle. My twelve year old neighbour, Rashid Nagi had responded to my pleas, by donating his precious time and counsel. On a hot afternoon, in the dusty village thoroughfares of India (or Bangladesh), you may have noticed the driver of a bullock cart-not so gently engaged, in 'persuading' his two hard-working bullocks, to forge his vehicle forward. This vehicle is not just a rustic, old fashioned cart, but a fully functional man-animal-cart-integrated, mobile system!Among the two (input) animals, one is always an 'auxiliary'-a fake 'puller'; someone who tags along....attached to the system, while his partner moves the loaded cargo! What does the auxiliary animal do? It only conveys the impression to his colleagues--his animal partner, and the human driver, that he works equally hard, therefore, he is an indispensable part of the entire moving, vehicular system.As I came to grips with balancing my bicycle on the narrow streets of Wari, I felt myself to be the key-person, the so-called driver of an 'engine' that could move things, or could drive the vehicle...or let's say, 'ride' any bicycle successfully, to the close of this 'project', as its principal beneficiary.The first two days of my coaching consisted of two-hour runs, each day, on the neighbourhood streets. I sat happily on my seat, while my two auxiliary, human components held the vehicle and ran alongside, on both sides--gasping and panting, as they drained out energy. Not an inspiration, but a lot of perspiration! At the end of riding sessions, my coaches would explain to me the physics and mechanics of the vehicle, in its state of motion and rest.Perhaps Shafi had realized that, it wasn't a good idea to invest his prime asset into this project--with a likely outcome of nothing tangible; perhaps a little more than a bondage or 'amity', measured against an unforeseen mishap, possibly leading to his asset, breaking apart on the winding roads. And, all this, while the beneficiary (me) had pedalled merrily, in his effort to break barriers!On the third and final day of project, as I continued to pedal my learner vehicle, I realized, my coaches had nothing more to do with my ride. I was now, on my own, and could ride independently, without the active support of my two coaches.That was the fleeting moment of discovery, that dreams could be conquered, and by way of a positive attitude, one's visions could also materialize!The rush of adrenaline had coupled with self pride, as I pedalled harder and harder, zooming in, straight into the nervously shaking legs of an oncoming pedestrian. The victim could not believe what hit him--in just a few moments. Both, the rider and his machine had separated. I could see the shocked faces of my two coaches, in the distance, desperately approaching the scene of mishap.On the spur of that moment, I forgot where it hurt me-because I was not sure what would happen, after the injured passerby would wake up from his sudden sleep. I had realized-sometimes, an entrepreneur grossly miscalculates his or her outcome. For me, this was my watershed moment of pain and grief, rather than joy and ecstasy!Much like a large, dysfunctional family, today's cyclists are a diverse group of characters bound together by a common love. As such, we learn to recognize and tolerate the weird quirks and traits of our two-wheeled brothers and sisters. Cyclers see considerably more of this beautiful world than any other class of citizens. A good bicycle, well applied, will cure most ills this flesh is heir to.If you ride often, you have likely encountered many of these individuals-and, let's be honest, you probably fall into several categories yourself. In the end.... like the faithful pet animals, bicycles are social catalysts that attract a superior category of crashes. An example has been shared, early in this article!The writer is a former educator based in Chicago