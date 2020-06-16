Urgency of decentralization



Md Shafiqul Islam



The impact of Corona could have been very financially destructive to the garments industry. That is why the government has allowed them to open industrial functions. But right now, human life is more important than any financial loss. The authorities of the garments industry should take strong steps so that all the factories operate in compliance with the hygiene and safety rules. Due to garments industry, the number of people infected with COVID-19 is high in Dhaka city.



Due to centralization, the garments industry has been developed in Dhaka and its surrounding areas. The situation is the same even in Chittagong. This would not have happened at current epidemic if the garments industry had been developed in all the divisional cities. If there was a decentralized administration, that famous doctor in Sylhet would not have died today. He had to come to Dhaka for better treatment as there is no quality treatment in Sylhet. Everything is capital-centric because of centralization.



If there had been decentralization at the divisional level, any sample would not require to be sent to Dhaka for corona detection test today. For centralization, everyone has to go to Dhaka for various purposes. So, today Dhaka is more vulnerable for COVID-19's infection. At least if such important areas were decentralized, these problems would be reduced.



For the first time after independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation adopted an important plan for administrative decentralization, in which initiatives were taken to devolve power and resources locally. This program is related to Bangabandhu's compulsory village-cooperative policy, which was one of his most important activities.



In order to make the local government system effective through decentralization of power, new provisions can be added by changing Articles 11, 59 and 60 of the Constitution if necessary. In addition to decentralization of administrative power in the country, it is important to decentralize the national budget and development plan. As a result, the development work can be completed quickly by resolving the bureaucratic complexities.



There are some problems of centralization. First, centralized management is operated through bureaucratic leadership. Subordinates are expected to work only under the direction of top executives in the system. In this management, lower level employees have less opportunities to participate in the decision making process of the organization and they only act as executors of upper class decisions. Second, even when some low-level decisions are difficult to implement, the higher authorities cannot easily solve or understand the problem because they are only decision makers and not implementers of the decision.



Executives do not have much time to oversee the implementation of decisions, as they are busy with various tasks. This increases the unwillingness and negligence of the employees towards work.



Employees are working based on information provided by the upper authority. It reduces the executors' creativity. The personal freedom of the lower level employees is also less in the centralization system as they perform their duties according to the opinion of the top executives.



On the other hand, there are many positive aspects of decentralization that can solve many problems easily. For example, 1) in a decentralized system, it is possible to make decisions very quickly at the field level. It coordinates with the reality of the action and the reality in the field level. This stimulates the speed of work at lower levels and makes them more likely to be motivated to work. As a result, they are fully aware of each and every responsibility under their control and even if any problem or mistake is found, they can take remedial action immediately.



2) In this process, subordinate employees get a lot of encouragement, which increases their efficiency. They have the opportunity to participate in new decision-making, which creates a scope for them to apply their talents and creativity.



3) Decentralization also reduces the workload of top executives and the hassle of performing various duties. Consequently, top officials can focus on other important tasks at this time and it is only possible in the decentralization. 4) Decentralization has the potential to improve the living standard of all population in any areas and can ensure equality and equitable distribution of wealth in the society.



Currently, health system is more criticized by the people because everything is Dhaka-centric for the lack of proper coordination. The health system of every district and division needs to be planned in such a way that all kinds of health services can be ensured so that we don't have to go to Dhaka by air ambulance for better treatment. Even many patients are dying on their way to and from Dhaka. Today, 75-80% of the patients affected by Corona are in Dhaka for centralization system.



However, under the direction of the Prime Minister, we are moving towards decentralization in many cases. As medical colleges are being set up in every district and it is undoubtedly a praiseworthy decision by the government. But it would have been better if all the medical equipments and other facilities were given in those colleges.



If decentralization were ensured, Dhaka's traffic jam, air and environmental pollution would be reduced and residents would be able to enjoy the real nature. Therefore, it is time to eliminate all the bad aspects of centralization and initiate the process of decentralization at the administrative and all levels considering its positive aspects.











The writer is PhD Fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China and Assistant Professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh





