

Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers



According to data from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), 862 export-oriented garment factories were in operation in Gazipur before the pandemic. Amid the lockdown, on April 26 the government allowed the RMG units to resume operation on a "limited scale" with the condition of maintaining health guidelines. Although most of the factories have resumed operations following the directives of government, many did not reopen after international buyers cancelled work orders unexpectedly. Recently, BGMEA-enlisted 1,926 RMG factories currently operational and 346 closed. And the current situation suggests that these 346 factories are not going to reopen soon. So the fate of thousands of RMG workers whose bread and butter came from the factories has been blocked.



These forced layoffs raised one important question - Have the factory owners' lay off workers in accordance with the labour law? Not to mention, the current situation is going to be lengthened for months. More layoffs are likely to follow in the RMG sector. The government of Bangladesh has announced a $588 million stimulus package for the RMG sector to pay wages which employs more than four million workers, mostly women. Are the owners paying their dues properly? If so then why their plights are not lessened?











Furthermore, even a serious plight is in the offing, if we cannot re-employ the laid off workers. As most of the workers are women, they might have to choose another livelihood such as prostitution. The male employees might have to choose immoral or criminal activities just to remain alive. On top of it, if the huge section of unemployed workers become forced to take shelter in their native villages, the rural area is likely to come under massive pressure.

Now we urge the government to pay special attention to this sector. Workers who lost their jobs need to be re-employed. This huge unemployed workforce can be utilized for their potentials. There is still a huge demand of population in Agro sector. Perhaps a section of the huge unemployed workforce can be transferred in that sector.



Last but not the least, the government and apex bodies need to be stricter to the further retrenchment in this sector. The owners too should recede from their decision of further layoff. Thousands of RMG workers are now experiencing a bleak reality of life as many of them have been laid off as numerable factories have been closed for several months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, many thousands are struggling to survive as most of them are unable to procure essential commodities including paying house rents.According to data from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), 862 export-oriented garment factories were in operation in Gazipur before the pandemic. Amid the lockdown, on April 26 the government allowed the RMG units to resume operation on a "limited scale" with the condition of maintaining health guidelines. Although most of the factories have resumed operations following the directives of government, many did not reopen after international buyers cancelled work orders unexpectedly. Recently, BGMEA-enlisted 1,926 RMG factories currently operational and 346 closed. And the current situation suggests that these 346 factories are not going to reopen soon. So the fate of thousands of RMG workers whose bread and butter came from the factories has been blocked.These forced layoffs raised one important question - Have the factory owners' lay off workers in accordance with the labour law? Not to mention, the current situation is going to be lengthened for months. More layoffs are likely to follow in the RMG sector. The government of Bangladesh has announced a $588 million stimulus package for the RMG sector to pay wages which employs more than four million workers, mostly women. Are the owners paying their dues properly? If so then why their plights are not lessened?Furthermore, even a serious plight is in the offing, if we cannot re-employ the laid off workers. As most of the workers are women, they might have to choose another livelihood such as prostitution. The male employees might have to choose immoral or criminal activities just to remain alive. On top of it, if the huge section of unemployed workers become forced to take shelter in their native villages, the rural area is likely to come under massive pressure.Now we urge the government to pay special attention to this sector. Workers who lost their jobs need to be re-employed. This huge unemployed workforce can be utilized for their potentials. There is still a huge demand of population in Agro sector. Perhaps a section of the huge unemployed workforce can be transferred in that sector.Last but not the least, the government and apex bodies need to be stricter to the further retrenchment in this sector. The owners too should recede from their decision of further layoff.