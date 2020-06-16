Video
151 detected as C-19 positive, four die in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, June 15: A total of 151 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the five Covid-19 laboratories after testing 703 samples in the district on Monday.
With the four death on Monday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 121 till yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 5237 only in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.
Among the newly detected 151 corona patients, 89 are from Chattogram city and 62 from different upazilas of the district.




A total of 402 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection.
Dr Rabbi told that 51 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the corona virus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 235 samples in last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 48 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after testing 176 samples during the same period.
Besides, 35 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 153 samples, the civil surgeon adding that 10 more new Covid-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 35 samples in last 24 hours.    -BSS



