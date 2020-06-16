Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed





"I would like to urge the TIB to compare the present situation between Bangladesh and Germany, where TIB's head office is located, and also other European countries. Then they (TIB) can realize the situation of Bangladesh," he said.

The Information Minister came up with the comments while replying to a query on TIB's criticism on government's steps over the ongoing pandemic Coronavirus situation at the meeting room of his secretariat office here.

Hasan said the organization (TIB) never praised the government's works during the last 11 and a half years.

"The TIB told that there was corruption on the Padma bridge construction. The TIB should seek apology to the nation as the World Bank lost in a Canadian court over the graft issue," he added.

Similarly, he said, TIB proved that they didn't publish any report after conducting research. "Many of their reports are one-sided and politically motivated to make the government questionable," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Replying to another query on BNP leaders' remarks on corona situation, the information minister said the languages of BNP leaders concerning the ongoing pandemic are very much vicious.

He said, "We all know that we may be affected by the virus at any moment. But we are doing our jobs at offices and party works as well. Besides, we are also supervising our respective constituencies and districts as well."

The minister said two late leaders- Mohammad Nasim and Sheikh Abdullah- got affected by Coronavirus for rendering humanitarian works for the people. Besides, other Awami League leaders and activists, who are at the risk of being affected by the virus, are working for common people, he added.

"These incidents proved that our central or grassroots level party leaders and activists and lawmakers as well have been affected with the virus for rendering humanitarian services for the people.

We would have to combat the war by maintaining health codes," Hasan said. -BSS





















