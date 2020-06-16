17 shops fined Tk 16,900 in defiance of C-19 guidelines





KHULNA, June 15: Different mobile courts in a series of drives fined 17 shops and business outlets around Taka 16,900 for flouting coronavirus health safety guidelines in Khulna.Executive Magistrates Md. Imran Khan, Setu Kumar Barua, Md. Tahmidul Islam and Sharmin Jahan Luna of Khulna district administration conducted the special mobile courts and fined the shops mostly saloons, department and cosmetics stores and other business outlets in the last 24 hours ending 10:00am on Monday.The courts filed 17 cases against the shops for not abiding by the health safety guidelines and rules, set by the government including unnecessary movement without wearing masks, riding a motorcycle in violation of a public order and noncompliance of social distancing.Khulna Metropolitan Police and members of Ansar and other law enforcing agencies assisted the mobile courts which conducted in different parts of the city.