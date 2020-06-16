IOM cyclists share C-19 information at Rohingya camps





"Social distancing is a crucial aspect in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. But that poses challenges to the flow of key information during a time when a well-informed person will be able to tackle this critical situation in a more efficient manner," according to an IOM release issued on Monday.

In Cox's Bazar, the world's largest Rohingya camp, the IOM continues to explore new ways to provide key messaging to Rohingya and host community members throughout the district.

Initiatives like messaging via rickshaw and IOM's Interactive Voice Response system are making huge strides in ensuring the public to take measures to protect themselves. However, gaps remain where phone and road access are limited. IOM's Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) unit in Cox's Bazar began delivering information throughout the Rohingya settlements by bicycle.

In line with the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations "green recovery" recommendations to encourage a culture of cycling, IOM is supporting Rohingya participants to use bicycles procured and painted locally to ride throughout pre-identified sections of the camp.

The cyclists use megaphones to deliver pre-recorded messages to each area. The initiative was helpful for approximately 67,000 beneficiaries across the camp. Scaled-up messaging will continue as COVID-19 numbers rise.

As of 10 June 2020, 37 Rohingyas had tested positive for the virus. "I am so happy to play a role in my community by providing information around the camp during such a serious time," said Mohammed Hasan, a Rohingya cyclist participating in the programme. -BSS

















