Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home City News

IOM cyclists share C-19 information at Rohingya camps

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

COX'S BAZAR, June 15: Volunteer cyclists of International Organization for Migration (IOM) have been sharing door to door Covid-19 information at Rohingya camps.
"Social distancing is a crucial aspect in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. But that poses challenges to the flow of key information during a time when a well-informed person will be able to tackle this critical situation in a more efficient manner," according to an IOM release issued on Monday.
In Cox's Bazar, the world's largest Rohingya camp, the IOM continues to explore new ways to provide key messaging to Rohingya and host community members throughout the district.
Initiatives like messaging via rickshaw and IOM's Interactive Voice Response system are making huge strides in ensuring the public to take measures to protect themselves. However, gaps remain where phone and road access are limited. IOM's Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) unit in Cox's Bazar began delivering information throughout the Rohingya settlements by bicycle.
In line with the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations "green recovery" recommendations to encourage a culture of cycling, IOM is supporting Rohingya participants to use bicycles procured and painted locally to ride throughout pre-identified sections of the camp.
The cyclists use megaphones to deliver pre-recorded messages to each area. The initiative was helpful for approximately 67,000 beneficiaries across the camp. Scaled-up messaging will continue as COVID-19 numbers rise.
As of 10 June 2020, 37 Rohingyas had tested positive for the virus. "I am so happy to play a role in my community by providing information around the camp during such a serious time," said Mohammed Hasan, a Rohingya cyclist participating in the programme.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
151 detected as C-19 positive, four die in Ctg
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
17 shops fined Tk 16,900 in defiance of C-19 guidelines
IOM cyclists share C-19 information at Rohingya camps
Dhaka ranks 5th in AQI
Covid-19: 3,904 recover among 7,402 infected cops
One dengue case reported in 24hr: DGHS
Garment workers demonstrate in Gazipur for wages


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft