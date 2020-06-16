Covid-19: 3,904 recover among 7,402 infected cops





Among them, 53 were released from Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) on Monday afternoon, said sources at the Police Headquarters.

The recovered policemen tested negative twice before their release from the hospital, said the sources adding that all of them were accorded a farewell with flowers.

Most of the policemen who recovered earlier have joined their respective duty stations.

Meanwhile, 27 policemen and a civilian member of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Monday, the sources added.

The sources informed that among the total infected, 1,949 were attached at Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone.

Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.

Bangladesh has so far reported 90,619 coronavirus cases and 1,209 deaths.

Government takes new steps

In an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and to improve the situation, the government has issued some directive imposing restrictions on the movement of people.

The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Monday which will remain in force until June 30. Weekly holidays will be included in the directives.

According to them, all government offices, non-government, autonomous, private offices and their employees and staffers under 'red' zone will be under general holidays and the Public Administration Ministry will take necessary measures in this regard.

The life and livelihood, movement of people in red, yellow and green zones under Bangladesh Risk Zone-Based Covid-19 Containments implementation Strategy guide, provided by Health authorities will be strictly controlled.

No one will be allowed to go out of his/her home from 8pm till 6am without emergency work (emergency purchasing, work place, medicine purchasing, treatment, and burial process).

People will have to maintain health safety when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action. All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period. -UNB



















Altogether 3,904 policemen among 7,402 infected made full recovery from coronavirus across the country as of Monday.Among them, 53 were released from Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) on Monday afternoon, said sources at the Police Headquarters.The recovered policemen tested negative twice before their release from the hospital, said the sources adding that all of them were accorded a farewell with flowers.Most of the policemen who recovered earlier have joined their respective duty stations.Meanwhile, 27 policemen and a civilian member of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Monday, the sources added.The sources informed that among the total infected, 1,949 were attached at Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone.Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.Bangladesh has so far reported 90,619 coronavirus cases and 1,209 deaths.Government takes new stepsIn an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and to improve the situation, the government has issued some directive imposing restrictions on the movement of people.The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Monday which will remain in force until June 30. Weekly holidays will be included in the directives.According to them, all government offices, non-government, autonomous, private offices and their employees and staffers under 'red' zone will be under general holidays and the Public Administration Ministry will take necessary measures in this regard.The life and livelihood, movement of people in red, yellow and green zones under Bangladesh Risk Zone-Based Covid-19 Containments implementation Strategy guide, provided by Health authorities will be strictly controlled.No one will be allowed to go out of his/her home from 8pm till 6am without emergency work (emergency purchasing, work place, medicine purchasing, treatment, and burial process).People will have to maintain health safety when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action. All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period. -UNB