Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home City News

Covid-19: 3,904 recover among 7,402 infected cops

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Altogether 3,904 policemen among 7,402 infected made full recovery from coronavirus across the country as of Monday.
Among them, 53 were released from Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) on Monday afternoon, said sources at the Police Headquarters.
The recovered policemen tested negative twice before their release from the hospital, said the sources adding that all of them were accorded a farewell with flowers.
Most of the policemen who recovered earlier have joined their respective duty stations.
Meanwhile, 27 policemen and a civilian member of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Monday, the sources added.
The sources informed that among the total infected, 1,949 were attached at Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone.
Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.
Bangladesh has so far reported 90,619 coronavirus cases and 1,209 deaths.
Government takes new steps
In an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and to improve the situation, the government has issued some directive imposing restrictions on the movement of people.
The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Monday which will remain in force until June 30. Weekly holidays will be included in the directives.
According to them, all government offices, non-government, autonomous, private offices and their employees and staffers under 'red' zone will be under general holidays and the Public Administration Ministry will take necessary measures in this regard.
The life and livelihood, movement of people in red, yellow and green zones under Bangladesh Risk Zone-Based Covid-19 Containments implementation Strategy guide, provided by Health authorities will be strictly controlled.
No one will be allowed to go out of his/her home from 8pm till 6am without emergency work (emergency purchasing, work place, medicine purchasing, treatment, and burial process).
People will have to maintain health safety when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action. All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
151 detected as C-19 positive, four die in Ctg
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
17 shops fined Tk 16,900 in defiance of C-19 guidelines
IOM cyclists share C-19 information at Rohingya camps
Dhaka ranks 5th in AQI
Covid-19: 3,904 recover among 7,402 infected cops
One dengue case reported in 24hr: DGHS
Garment workers demonstrate in Gazipur for wages


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft