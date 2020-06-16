One dengue case reported in 24hr: DGHS





Currently two dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in Dhaka and one outside the capital, said the daily update from DGHS.

The health authorities reported 312 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 309 patients have been discharged. The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.

The Ministry of Local Government on May 14 allocated Tk 30.63 crore for the city corporations and the municipalities to fight coronavirus and dengue. -UNB





















