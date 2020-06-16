Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:33 AM
latest
Home Business

S Korea’s economy faced with reduced downside risks amid uncertainty

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

SEOUL, June 12: South Korea's economy is faced with more or less reduced downside risks amid lingering uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak, a government report said Friday.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report called Green Book that the economy's downside risks somewhat eased on an alleviated consumption slump and a slower employment decline though uncertainty remained from the coronavirus pandemic.
The ministry said some of economic indicators improved on resumed economic activity in major economies, but it noted that concerns about the global economic recession lingered as the possibility remains for the COVID-19 to spread again.
Credit card spending grew 5.3 per cent in May from a year earlier, after sliding 5.7 per cent in April and 4.3 per cent in March respectively.
Revenue for department stores shrank 9.9 per cent in May, but it was slower than a 14.7 per cent drop in the previous month.
Revenue for online retailers jumped 21.9 per cent in May, after expanding 19.9 per cent in April.    -Xinhua
The improved consumer spending was attributed to the government's relief grants that were given to all households.
Passenger car sale advanced 14.0 per cent in May, after growing 11.6 per cent in April owing to a temporary tax cut for vehicle purchase.
The consumer sentiment index (CSI) rebounded to 77.6 in May from 70.8 in the previous month, but it stayed below 100 indicating that pessimists outnumbered optimists.
Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, gained 5.3 per cent in April from a month earlier after reducing 1.9 per cent in March, 6.0 per cent in February and 6.4 per cent in January each.
The number of those employed diminished 392,000 in May from a year earlier, but it was slower than a decline of 476,000 in April.
Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, tumbled 23.7 per cent in May from a year ago.
---


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexico’s oil hedge to be pricier, but government likely doing it anyway
EasyJet resumes flying with Covid-19 measures in place
S Korea’s economy faced with reduced downside risks amid uncertainty
Unilever to invest 1bn euros in climate change fund over 10yrs
Tech companies in no hurry to return to office
Indonesia’s trade balance back to surplus with plunging imports
China’s factory output perks up but consumers stay cautious
Myanmar attracts over $4bn foreign investment in 8 months of current FY


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft