Indonesia’s trade balance back to surplus with plunging imports





The National Agency of Statistics on Monday announced that Indonesia's trade balance swung to a 2.09 billion US dollar surplus in May from a 350 million US dollar deficit in April.

Imports plunged by 42.2 per cent to 8.44 billion US dollars in May annualized, and exports tumbled by 28.95 per cent to 10.53 billion US dollars in the month on the yearly basis, Head of the National Agency of Statistics Kecuk Suhariyanto noted.

"The surplus occurred amid falling exports and plunging imports," he said.

Imports of capital goods drifted down to 1.39 billion US dollars in May from 2.32 billion US dollars in the same period last year, and the shipments of raw materials from abroad edged down to 6.11 billion US dollars in May from 10.73 billion US dollars in the same period last year, Suhariyanto added. -Xinhua

The global economic fallout from the virus pandemic has depressed demands and cut prices of commodities.

The partial lockdown along with the physical distancing has cast millions of people cooped up for months and restricted their mobility, disrupting chain supplies of goods which nearly paralyzed the economy.

