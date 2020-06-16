Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:32 AM
latest
Home Business

Myanmar attracts over $4bn foreign investment in 8 months of current FY

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

YANGON, June 15: Investment capital of over 4.10 billion US dollars from permitted foreign enterprises have entered Myanmar in eight months of present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020 stating in October, according to figures issued by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on Monday.
The Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) gave the go-ahead to 178 foreign investment enterprises from Oct. 1, 2019 to May 31 of this FY.
During the period, power sector attracted most investment capital with over 1.67 billion US dollars, followed by real estate and manufacturing sectors.
From FY 1988-89 to FY 2019-20, the MIC gave the nod to 2,015 foreign enterprises, with investment capital of over 85.9 billion US dollars.
Power sector took 26.60 per cent of foreign investment, followed by oil and gas sector with 26.51 per cent and manufacturing with 14.11 per cent, respectively.
Singapore, China and Thailand are top leading investors in Myanmar.




Regionally, the Yangon region attracts 60 per cent of investment from both home and abroad, followed by Mandalay region with 30 per cent and the rest flowed into other regions and states.
The new Myanmar Companies Law, which was enforced in August 2018, provides tax exemption and relief to investors depending on the development of the regions and states, allowing investors in far-flung areas to enjoy tax breaks of up to seven years.     -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexico’s oil hedge to be pricier, but government likely doing it anyway
EasyJet resumes flying with Covid-19 measures in place
S Korea’s economy faced with reduced downside risks amid uncertainty
Unilever to invest 1bn euros in climate change fund over 10yrs
Tech companies in no hurry to return to office
Indonesia’s trade balance back to surplus with plunging imports
China’s factory output perks up but consumers stay cautious
Myanmar attracts over $4bn foreign investment in 8 months of current FY


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft