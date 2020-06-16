Myanmar attracts over $4bn foreign investment in 8 months of current FY





The Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC) gave the go-ahead to 178 foreign investment enterprises from Oct. 1, 2019 to May 31 of this FY.

During the period, power sector attracted most investment capital with over 1.67 billion US dollars, followed by real estate and manufacturing sectors.

From FY 1988-89 to FY 2019-20, the MIC gave the nod to 2,015 foreign enterprises, with investment capital of over 85.9 billion US dollars.

Power sector took 26.60 per cent of foreign investment, followed by oil and gas sector with 26.51 per cent and manufacturing with 14.11 per cent, respectively.

Singapore, China and Thailand are top leading investors in Myanmar.









Regionally, the Yangon region attracts 60 per cent of investment from both home and abroad, followed by Mandalay region with 30 per cent and the rest flowed into other regions and states.

The new Myanmar Companies Law, which was enforced in August 2018, provides tax exemption and relief to investors depending on the development of the regions and states, allowing investors in far-flung areas to enjoy tax breaks of up to seven years. -Xinhua



