Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:32 AM
latest
Home Business

BP cuts up to $17.5bn from assets’ value with bleaker oil outlook

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BP cuts up to $17.5bn from assets’ value with bleaker oil outlook

BP cuts up to $17.5bn from assets’ value with bleaker oil outlook

LONDON, June 15: BP will write off up to $17.5 billion from the value of its assets after cutting its long-term oil and gas price forecasts, betting the COVID-19 crisis will cast a lasting chill on energy demand and accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels.
Like its rivals, the British oil major is set to take a big hit to revenue from an unprecedented collapse in oil demand due to the pandemic. The impairments are set to raise its debt burden sharply and increase pressure to reduce its dividend.
The move comes as Chief Executive Bernard Looney prepares to outline his strategy in September to "reinvent" BP including a reduced focus on oil and gas and a larger renewables business.
BP lowered its benchmark Brent oil price forecasts to an average of $55 a barrel until 2050, down by around 30per cent from previous assumptions of $70.
The outlook is the lowest among Europe's top energy companies, according to Barclays research.
BP said that the aftermath of the new coronavirus pandemic would accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy, in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
"We have reset our price outlook to reflect that impact and the likelihood of greater efforts to 'build back better' towards a Paris-consistent world," Looney added.
BP shares were down 4.1per cent at 0912 GMT.
Last week, BP said it would cut about 15per cent of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Looney's strategy.
BP said the new price assumptions will lead to non-cash impairment charges and write-offs in second-quarter earnings, due on Aug 4, in a range of $13 billion to $17.5 billion after tax. It said it would also now review its plans for some oil and gas projects that are at early exploration stages.
BP is set to increasingly shift its fossil fuel production from oil to natural gas, which is expected to play a key role in supplying growing demand for electricity.
However, in its new outlook, BP revised down its assumption for gas from Henry Hub in the United States by 31per cent to $2.90 per million British thermal units.
It also increased the assumed price it will have to pay governments for carbon dioxide emitted from its oil and gas activities to $100 per tonne of CO2 in 2030, from $40.
The large impairment relates mostly to oil and gas exploration assets and will lower BP's asset value by around 10per cent, pushing the ratio of equity to debt, known as gearing, to about 48per cent in the second quarter, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.
At such levels, the company will need to lower its dividend, the bank said.
Investors have increased pressure on oil companies to lower carbon emissions to net zero by the end of the century. BP and its European rivals have in recent months outlined plans to sharply reduce their emissions by 2050, although how exactly they will get there remains unclear.
Charlie Kronick, senior climate adviser for Greenpeace UK, said BP's price revision was "long overdue".




"Accelerating the switch to renewable energy will be vital not only to the climate but to any oil company hoping to survive in a zero carbon future," he added.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexico’s oil hedge to be pricier, but government likely doing it anyway
EasyJet resumes flying with Covid-19 measures in place
S Korea’s economy faced with reduced downside risks amid uncertainty
Unilever to invest 1bn euros in climate change fund over 10yrs
Tech companies in no hurry to return to office
Indonesia’s trade balance back to surplus with plunging imports
China’s factory output perks up but consumers stay cautious
Myanmar attracts over $4bn foreign investment in 8 months of current FY


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft