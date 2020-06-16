LHBL seminar on sustainable building design and construction held





Frontline cement producer of the country, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) organized a seminar on "Resilient and Sustainable Building Design and Construction" by using a digital platform (Zoom) along with 138 top Engineers across the country recently (14 June, 2020). Dr.Raquib Ahsan, Professor, Civil Engineering Department, BUET presented the key note at the seminar, says a press release.Ali Ahammad, Sr. Manager-Technical Services and CIAC Lab, LHBL shared the product specifications, benefits, applications of construction materials and company overview with the participants.Dr. Mohammad AzizulHaque, Head-Civil & Environmental Engineering Department, SUST, Dr.Mushtaq Ahmed, Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering Department, SUST and Dr. Mohammad Saiful Islam, Associate Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering Department, SUST were also present at the seminar as guest speakers.