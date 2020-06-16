Video
Dutch Tata Steel employees hold further strike actions

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2

AMSTERDAM, June 15: Dutch Tata Steel employees held further strike actions on Monday to protest against job cuts planned as part of a broader restructuring, the FNV union said.
A strike by workers on the nightshift, which started on Sunday at 2000 GMT, caused the entire production of packaging steel at Tata's IJmuiden plant to come to a standstill, FNV spokesman Roel Berghuis said.
It was the third day of strike actions at IJmuiden since they began on June 10, as employees demand a guarantee that a planned transformation of Tata's European steel activities will not lead to redundancies at Dutch operations.
FNV and other labour unions together represent more than 50per cent of Tata's 9,000 employees in IJmuiden.
The Dutch unions say Tata is planning to cut 1,000 of 9,000 jobs in the Netherlands as part of a wider restructuring of its British-based European operations. Tata Europe says it does not plan forced redundancies.    -Reuters


