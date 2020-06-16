Risk-sensitive currencies fall on fears of second wave; dollar rises





Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record numbers of new infections on Monday. In the United States, more than 25,000 new cases were reported on Saturday alone.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar surged overnight, steadying somewhat in early London trading, and was up 0.2per cent on the day at 0700 GMT.

The Australian dollar was down around 1per cent versus the dollar, while the New Zealand dollar was down 0.7per cent, both having hit their weakest levels in more than a week.

But despite the risk-off mood, the safe-haven Japanese yen did not strengthen significantly versus the dollar, and was at 107.28, while the Swiss franc was still relatively weak versus the euro, at 1.0723.

While many analysts attributed the dollar's strengthening to fears of a second wave of the virus, Commerzbank's Ulrich Leuchtmann said that there had long been stories of new infections. The fact that other safe-haven currencies did not strengthen suggests the dollar's rise is more a product of its recent weakening, added Leuchtmann, the bank's head of FX and commodity research. -Reuters















