Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:31 AM
Oil falls on growing fears of coronavirus second wave

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

LONDON, June 15: Oil prices fell on Monday as new coronavirus infections hit China, Japan and the United States, adding to concerns that a resurgence of the virus could hamper a recovery in fuel demand.
Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.4per cent, at $38.58 a barrel by 0959 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 49 cents, or 1.3per cent, at $35.77.
"A fresh wave of cases will certainly raise worries that a recovery in demand may take even longer than initially thought," said ING's head of commodities strategy, Warren Patterson. After nearly two months with no new infections, Beijing officials have reported 79 coronavirus cases over the past four days.
US cases also started increasing. More than 25,000 new US cases were reported on Saturday alone as more states reported new infections and hospitalisations.
Economic data from China also failed to live up to expectations. China's industrial output in May expanded 4.4per cent from a year earlier but the gain was less than expected, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy is still struggling to get back on track.
However, Chinese refineries' May throughput rose by 8.2per cent year on year to about 13.6 million barrels per day (bpd). "Overall, with oil supply flowing in a more or less expected path, demand will now be the key price mover," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.    -Reuters


