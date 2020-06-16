Virus second-wave fears rattle global markets, stocks fall





Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record numbers of virus cases and hospitalisations rose in some US states, leading investors to reassess their assumption of a swift V-shaped recovery.

"I am convinced that if cases continue to rise again, market participants will clearly re-evaluate market valuations and their assumptions", said Stephane Ekolo, an equity strategist at TFS Derivatives in London.

"Market are pricing a too-optimistic recovery, in my opinion, and there could be a reality check coming rather sooner than later", he said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5per cent with all sectors and regional markets trading deep in the red after losses accelerated in the final hours of trading in Asia.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei fell 3.5per cent and South Korean shares tumbled 4.8per cent.

Futures for the S&P 500 also extended losses, shedding 2.9per cent.

The retreats follows a global rally since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism about countries gradually lifting the lockdowns implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A number of analysts, however, have warned about a possible disconnect between anticipation of a dire global recession and the optimism in stock markets, with the Nasdaq hitting record highs even though US unemployment has surged. -Reuters

















