Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Business

Virus second-wave fears rattle global markets, stocks fall

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

LONDON, June 15: Fears that a second wave of COVID-19 infections is under way sent jitters across global markets on Monday with stocks and oil under pressure while investors bought into safe havens such as German government debt.
Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record numbers of virus cases and hospitalisations rose in some US states, leading investors to reassess their assumption of a swift V-shaped recovery.
"I am convinced that if cases continue to rise again, market participants will clearly re-evaluate market valuations and their assumptions", said Stephane Ekolo, an equity strategist at TFS Derivatives in London.
"Market are pricing a too-optimistic recovery, in my opinion, and there could be a reality check coming rather sooner than later", he said.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5per cent with all sectors and regional markets trading deep in the red after losses accelerated in the final hours of trading in Asia.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei fell 3.5per cent and South Korean shares tumbled 4.8per cent.
Futures for the S&P 500 also extended losses, shedding 2.9per cent.
The retreats follows a global rally since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism about countries gradually lifting the lockdowns implemented to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A number of analysts, however, have warned about a possible disconnect between anticipation of a dire global recession and the optimism in stock markets, with the Nasdaq hitting record highs even though US unemployment has surged.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexico’s oil hedge to be pricier, but government likely doing it anyway
EasyJet resumes flying with Covid-19 measures in place
S Korea’s economy faced with reduced downside risks amid uncertainty
Unilever to invest 1bn euros in climate change fund over 10yrs
Tech companies in no hurry to return to office
Indonesia’s trade balance back to surplus with plunging imports
China’s factory output perks up but consumers stay cautious
Myanmar attracts over $4bn foreign investment in 8 months of current FY


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft