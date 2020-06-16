Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:31 AM
latest
Home Business

Europe’s borders reopen but long road for tourism to recover

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Europe’s borders reopen but long road for tourism to recover

Europe’s borders reopen but long road for tourism to recover

BERLIN, June 15: Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March. But many restrictions persist, it's unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel this summer and the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists.
Border checks for most Europeans were dropped overnight in Germany, France and elsewhere, nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers. The European Union's 27 nations, as well as those in the Schengen passport-free travel area, which also includes a few non-EU nations such as Switzerland, aren't expected to start opening to visitors from outside the continent until at least the beginning of next month, and possibly later.
Announcing Monday's reopening of borders and Paris restaurants, French President Emmanuel Macron said it's time "to turn the page of the first act of the crisis" and "rediscover our taste for freedom."
But he warned: "This doesn't mean the virus has disappeared and we can totally let down our guard. ... The summer of 2020 will be a summer unlike any other."
That caution is widespread after more than 182,000 virus-linked deaths in Europe. The region has had more than 2 million of the world's 7.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
"We have got the pandemic under control, (but) the reopening of our frontiers is a critical moment," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S�nchez said Sunday as he announced that his hard-hit country is moving forward its opening to European travelers by 10 days to June 21. "The threat is still real. The virus is still out there."
Still, the need to get Europe's tourism industry up and running again is also urgent for countries such as Spain and Greece as the economic fallout of the crisis multiplies. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged that "a lot will depend on whether people feel comfortable to travel and whether we can project Greece as a safe destination."
On Monday, Greece was welcoming the first international flights whose passengers didn't face compulsory COVID-19 tests to Athens and Thessaloniki. Direct international flights to regional Greek airports, including those on its islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random virus testing.
In a trial run, Spain allowed thousands of Germans to fly to its Balearic Islands starting Monday - waiving its 14-day quarantine for the group. The idea is to test out best practices in the coronavirus era.
"This pilot program will help us learn a lot for what lies ahead in the coming months," S�nchez said. "We want our country, which is already known as a world-class tourist destination, to be recognized as also a secure destination."
Martin Hofman from Oberhausen, Germany, was delighted as he boarded the first flight from Duesseldorf to the Spanish island of Mallorca.
His holiday couldn't be postponed "and to stay in Germany was not an option for us," he said. "And, well, yes, we are totally happy that we can get out."
Europe's reopening isn't a repeat of the chaotic free-for-all in March, when panicked, uncoordinated border closures caused traffic jams that stretched for miles.
Still, it's a complicated, shifting patchwork of different rules, and not everyone is equally free to travel everywhere. Several countries are not opening up yet to everyone.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mexico’s oil hedge to be pricier, but government likely doing it anyway
EasyJet resumes flying with Covid-19 measures in place
S Korea’s economy faced with reduced downside risks amid uncertainty
Unilever to invest 1bn euros in climate change fund over 10yrs
Tech companies in no hurry to return to office
Indonesia’s trade balance back to surplus with plunging imports
China’s factory output perks up but consumers stay cautious
Myanmar attracts over $4bn foreign investment in 8 months of current FY


Latest News
Coronavirus: latest global developments
364 stranded Bangladeshi returns from Australia, Dubai
BB extends relaxed loan repayment until Sept 30
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram, injures 3
Hasan terms TIB’s report one-sided, flawed
Patient’s death for negligence in treatment is criminal offence: HC
Top US court backs protection for LGBT workers
Child’s hanging body recovered in Bhola
US 'outraged' as Russia convicts American of spying
Lightning strike kills man in Kurigram
Most Read News
Covid- 19 paved the unpaved!
Kuwait's Deputy PM reveals arrest of human trafficking mastermind
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran dies of coronavirus
Deaths stand at 1,209, cases 90,619 in Bangladesh
Are they above the law?
Red-yellow zones under general holiday
Red zones identified to contain C-19 pandemic
Couple held with phensedyl in Kurigram
President, PM express deep shock at death of former mayor Kamran
Law Minister mourns death of ex-SCC mayor Kamran
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft