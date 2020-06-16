Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:30 AM
Stocks fall on second consecutive day

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Correspondent

On second trading session Monday banks took the lead and prices of only seven listed issues with the major bourse gained out of traded 262 companies, according to market statistics.
On the day the broad index points in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined by 5 points to 3958 points and among the two others the DS-30 fell by 4 points to 1324 and the DSE Shariah increased by one points to 917 points.
The market opening after a long 66 days holidays could not revive rather it is capitulating in falling trend.
Along with falling index, transaction volume was also in the negative during second session in which only an amount of Tk610 million worth of shares were traded. It was Tk76.5 million higher than the previous amount of Tk530 million.
Among the traded issues seven companies shares gained, prices decreased for 34 and remained unchanged for 221 companies.
The market insiders said due to pandemic trading is not happening in full swing and many small investors are not active. The companies gained on the days are Linde BD, ZilBangla Sugar Mill, Phoenix   Insurance, Pubali Bank, Prime Bank, NCC Bank and Exim Bank.
The highest traded issues were Beximco Pharmaceuticals amounting to Tk82 million and the second highest was Linde BD with Tk38.8 million.
National Bank was the third highest among the companies.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also traded negative on the day. Its reading dropped by 20 points while transaction volume was Tk107 million. Among 86 traded companies prices increased for 11, decreased for 22 and remained unchanged for 53 companies.


